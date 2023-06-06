Props from Detectorists donated to East Anglia's Children's Hospices
Props used in BBC series Detectorists have been donated to East Anglia's Children's Hospices (EACH).
The show, created by Mackenzie Crook, was set in Danebury, a fictional Essex town, but shot in Framlingham, Suffolk.
Items, including crockery, make-up equipment and a sword sheath were handed in to EACH's shop in Bridge Street, Framlingham after last year's Christmas special.
The charity hopes to raise more than £1,000 by selling the items.
Detectorists follows pals Andy, played by Crook, and Lance, portrayed by Toby Jones, as they try to balance their metal detecting hobby with their often problematic personal lives.
The show was primarily recorded in the Framlingham area across three series from 2014 to 2017.
After the 2022 Christmas special boxes of props were handed in and are now set to be listed on the charity's eBay page to raise funds.
EACH ecommerce manager Scott Campbell said: "It's a very kind and much-appreciated gesture. It's been fascinating sifting through the boxes because the props are so diverse. It's a complete mix."
He said the props were a "unique opportunity" for fans to get their hands on a piece of the show.
Funds raised from sales will go towards supporting families and caring for children and young people with life-threatening conditions in Cambridgeshire, Essex, Norfolk and Suffolk.
