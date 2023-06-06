Sandringham Estate offers 'highly competitive' harvest jobs
- Published
Sandringham Farm, part of King Charles' Sandringham Estate, is hiring students to help with the 2023 harvest.
Those hired will work on 2,400 hectares of land in Norfolk belonging to the monarch in what the job advert calls an "interesting and unique environment".
It promises "highly competitive rates of pay" and "high quality accommodation" on the estate.
Crops such as wheat, barley oats and beans are grown on the farm, which also keeps cattle and sheep.
In the advert, the estate is looking for candidates with a "strong interest in organic farming" - or those who want to learn new techniques.
It said the "harvest students" would begin work in late June, until September or October.
Follow East of England news on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Got a story? Email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk or WhatsApp us on 0800 169 1830