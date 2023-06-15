Suffolk pilot, 15, wants to inspire more women into gliding
A record-breaking teenage glider pilot is hoping to inspire more women to take to the skies.
Sienna was just 14 when she took her first solo flight, breaking her club's age record and becoming one of the youngest pilots in the UK.
The Bury St Edmunds schoolgirl started lessons last year and completed 100 accompanied flights.
"Going solo at such a young age is inspiring for women to get into gliding and for younger people," she said.
The gliding age limit was reduced from 16 years old to 14 in 2012.
Sienna, now 15, flies with Rattlesden Gliding club in Suffolk and took the title of youngest solo flier which had been held by a 15-year-old boy.
She got into the pastime after seeing her friend take part in a flying experience.
"I came home and told mum 'I want to fly'... and she said the best way to do that was to glide," she said.
Sienna is now the 12th glider pilot in her family.
Her mum, Marie, does not fly but said she was confident her daughter was ready.
"Gliding's been in my family for many, many years and I know the sport is safe and for her to go up solo- the instructors would never have sent her unless they knew that she was absolutely ready for it."
'Girl power'
"This is the epitome of girl power really, she's beat the record here at the club and she's a girl and she really would like some girl friends to come and fly with her." she added.
For her first solo flight, Sienna had to learn how to get herself out of any situation which may arise when she was up in the air.
Although she wasn't nervous, she said: "I was so proud of myself, I never thought I would feel so happy with myself... I knew I could do it and I knew I would be fine"
Sarah Lee, an instructor at Rattlesden Gliding club, said: "Sienna had reached the point where her training had been completed to a very high standard.
"She was flying at a high standard... it was one of those days where weather conditions were perfect and I thought, she's ready.
"We need more people like her, more females like her, who can do it because it's an accessible sport to both males and females."
