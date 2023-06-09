Latitude: Sunday tickets sell out, organisers say
Organisers of Suffolk's Latitude festival have said day tickets for the Sunday have sold out.
The event at Henham Park near Southwold will see acts including Pulp, Paolo Nutini and The Kooks, perform over the weekend of 20-23 July.
Sunday's acts include George Ezra, Siouxsie's only festival show, James' 40th anniversary performance and Romesh Ranganathan's closing party.
A large theatre and dance programme has also just been announced.
Acts include The Super Special Disability Roadshow, Birds of Paradise Theatre, Mark Thomas' one-man show and Luke Wright's Silver Jubilee will join award-winning circus acts and fringe theatre performers.
Organisers have people who want to watch Sunday's performances can still do so if they buy weekend tickets.
As well as the previously announced acts, the festival is also presenting a range of talks, including Suffolk resident Charlie Mackesy discussing his bestselling book and Oscar-winning film, The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse and poet laureate, Simon Armitage giving an insight into his latest release, Never Good With Horses.
