Arrests after brawl in Ipswich

Road sign for Bolton Lane, IpswichMark Bulstrode/BBC
Two men have been arrested after a fight involving around 15 people broke out in Bolton Lane, Ipswich

Two men have been arrested following a large brawl in Ipswich.

Police were called on Sunday about 16:30 BST to reports of a fight involving about 15 people in the Bolton Lane area near Christchurch Park.

A 39-year-old was arrested on suspicion of possession of a knife while a 30-year-old was arrested on suspicion of two assaults on police officers.

The 39-year-old remained in police custody and the 30-year-old, who had head injuries, remained in hospital.

Suffolk Police said the pair of officers who were assaulted were not seriously hurt.

Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk or get in touch via WhatsApp on 0800 169 1830

Related Topics

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.