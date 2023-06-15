Ipswich bridge to be partially closed for barrier repair
Essential barrier repairs are due to start later on the A14 Orwell Bridge near Ipswich.
From 20:00 BST on Thursday until 06:00 on Friday, and again from Friday night until Saturday morning, all eastbound traffic will be diverted off at J55.
One lane of the westbound carriageway on the bridge will also be closed to allow contractors to work safely.
A temporary speed restriction of 40mph will be lifted once the work is complete.
Eastbound traffic is due to be diverted on to the A1214 Colchester Road and the A12, ahead of re-joining the A14 at junction 58.
The speed restriction was put in place on 9 May after the central barrier was damaged during a crash involving a lorry.
