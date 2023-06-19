Woodbridge plaque honours Shrewsbury stained-glass artist turned nun
A woman recognised as one of the UK's most distinguished stained-glass artists has been recognised in a town where she lived and worked as a nun.
A blue plaque has been put up in Woodbridge to honour Margaret Rope who lived and worked in the Carmelite Convent in the Suffolk town from 1923 to 1938.
Shrewsbury-born Rope's colourful stained-glass windows survive in churches around the world.
She became a nun at the age of 41.
The blue plaque has been placed in the courtyard of 9A Church Street which was the entrance for members of the public attending mass at the convent.
The Woodbridge and Melton Society was responsible for its installation.
Aged 18, Rope, known as Marga, enrolled at the Birmingham School of Arts where she learned to design and make stained glass.
Her first major commission was the large west window for Shrewsbury Cathedral.
Commissions came from the UK and worldwide, including South Africa, Italy, USA and Canada.
"She is recognised as one of the most distinguished British stained-glass artists of the later arts and crafts movement," the society said.
All of her windows for the Woodbridge Carmel are now at the Carmelite Monastery in Quidenham, Norfolk, where she moved to after the town's convent moved.
Experts described her work as showing "startling modernism".
Shropshire Council previously said she was "one of the greatest stained glass artists of the early 20th Century, and her works can be seen all over the world".
Rope died aged 71 in 1953.
