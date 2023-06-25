Kesgrave Kruisers' new race in memory of Alan Brown sells out
A new 10km (6.2-mile) race organised in memory of a running club member who died suddenly has sold out.
Alan Brown died aged 50 from a heart condition at his home in Kesgrave, near Ipswich, on 9 July last year.
Kesgrave Kruisers, the running club he had been a member of for five years, is holding its inaugural race on 2 July.
Race director Kevin Ward said Mr Brown, who was also a Scout leader, was an "active and much-loved" member of the club.
"He rarely missed sessions and was a regular at social runs and club events.
"Easily recognised by his terrific running form and aptitude for sprinting, he would often steam past others at the end of a race.
"Alan was well known and respected in the wider Kesgrave community, especially for his volunteering at Scouts and Parkrun," Mr Ward said.
Mr Ward said the club decided to organise a 10km event as that was Mr Brown's favourite distance.
The "flat and fast" two-lap course starts and finishes at Kesgrave War Memorial Community Centre.
Runners will follow a route that goes into old Kesgrave as well as on to Grange Farm, and there will be a "special Alan Brown sprint finish zone".
Entries were capped at 300 for the first event and it sold out more than two weeks before the day of the race.
There is also a 2km (1.2-mile) race for children aged under 16.
Mr Ward said: "We're aiming for the event to be one of the friendliest and most competitive races in the Suffolk calendar."
