Man overboard in North Sea prompts search off Suffolk coast
- Published
A search is under way after reports of a man overboard from a ship off the Suffolk coast.
Emergency services were called at about 10:30 BST to reports of a man overboard from a ship in the North Sea off Southwold.
Three RNLI lifeboats from Lowestoft, Harwich and Aldeburgh were launched.
HM Coastguard is co-ordinating the search alongside the lifeboats charity, the Netherlands coastguard and other nearby vessels.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk or get in touch via WhatsApp on 0800 169 1830
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.