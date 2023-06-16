Man overboard in North Sea prompts search off Suffolk coast

A lifeboat ship at seaGetty Images
Coastguard and lifeboat crews are searching the sea off Southwold after reports of a man overboard

A search is under way after reports of a man overboard from a ship off the Suffolk coast.

Emergency services were called at about 10:30 BST to reports of a man overboard from a ship in the North Sea off Southwold.

Three RNLI lifeboats from Lowestoft, Harwich and Aldeburgh were launched.

HM Coastguard is co-ordinating the search alongside the lifeboats charity, the Netherlands coastguard and other nearby vessels.

Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk or get in touch via WhatsApp on 0800 169 1830

Related Topics

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.