Rail services disrupted after Colchester station evacuation
- Published
Services travelling through Colchester railway station have been disrupted after the site was evacuated following security concerns over a train.
Operator Greater Anglia said all trains were stopped going into the station following a report from a member of the public at about 10:40 BST.
Services running between London Liverpool Street and Clacton-on-Sea, Ipswich and Norwich were affected, with disruption set to last for several hours, the operator added.
All lines, however, have since reopened.
A spokesman for Greater Anglia said British Transport Police, Network Rail and a sniffer dog from Essex Police attended.
Checks of the train and station found no safety issues, he said.
A spokeswoman for British Transport Police said: "Officers were called to Colchester station at 10:43 following a security alert, involving a man who made a threat as he left a train.
"As a precaution, officers conducted a full search of the train, alongside search dogs, and nothing of concern was found."
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk or get in touch via WhatsApp on 0800 169 1830