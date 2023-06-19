Culford fire: Crews tackle blaze in school's maintenance yard
A school has been able to open as usual despite a large blaze within its grounds which was tackled by dozens of firefighters.
Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service sent 17 crews to Culford School, near Bury St Edmunds, at about 23:00 BST on Saturday.
It said two buildings and multiple vehicles were "well alight".
The private school said the fire was in its maintenance yard and crews "swiftly and diligently" contained the flames.
A spokesperson added: "Fortunately, the incident did not occur near to any of the boarding houses or main school buildings and the only disruption to pupils was being woken by the alarms."The school extends its gratitude to resident staff who were out in force ensuring the safety and wellbeing of pupils and to Suffolk Fire and Rescue for their swift response and efforts to manage the situation."The school will be open as usual on Monday morning."
Crews from across the county, including from Bury St Edmunds, Haverhill and Woodbridge, wore breathing apparatus as they used hoses and mainline jets to bring the fire under control.
They remained at the scene overnight and into Sunday.
An investigation was being held into the cause.
