Ipswich Town: Memorial garden approved for football pitch ashes
- Published
A football club's plans to build a memorial garden for ashes that were interred on a pitch being re-laid have been approved.
In April, Ipswich Town Football Club said when installing a new state-of-the-art surface at Portman Road, ashes "will inevitably be disturbed".
The earth where they were placed will be moved to a new memorial garden at the rear of the Sir Alf Ramsey Stand.
The club hopes the garden will be in place for the start of next season.
The plans, which were approved by Ipswich Borough Council, will also see the addition of more executive boxes.
The club proposed "provision of new floor space infilling existing voids to the first and second floors" of the West Stand to "allow for new open plan offices".
Ipswich will play in the Championship next season after earning promotion as runners-up in League One in 2022-23.
Follow East of England news on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Got a story? Email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk or WhatsApp us on 0800 169 1830