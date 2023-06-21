Ousden homes with no or little water due to burst main
Engineers are working to restore water to homes after a water main burst in Suffolk.
Anglian Water said people living in the Ousden area, south-west of Bury St Edmunds, either had no water at all or very low water pressure.
It said the burst main was "more complicated" to fix than expected.
The utility company said it was aiming to have the problem sorted by midday. "Thanks for bearing with us while we fix this issue," it added.
