Ipswich stabbing: Teens arrested over death of Raymond James Quigley
- Published
Two more teenagers have been arrested on suspicion of murdering an 18-year-old in a town centre shopping area.
Raymond James Quigley, known as James, from Wymondham, Norfolk, was attacked in Westgate Street, Ipswich, at 15:35 GMT on Tuesday, 17 January.
Alfie Hammett, 18, of Rushmere St Andrew, and Joshua Howell, 18, from Ipswich have been charged with murder and are due to stand trial in December.
Two further teenagers were arrested on Tuesday this week, police said.
An 18-year-old man from Norwich and a 16-year-old boy from the Fenland area in Cambridgeshire have since been released on police bail until September pending further inquiries.
A second man who was with Mr Quigley was chased and threatened with a knife by one of the suspects during the incident, but managed to escape unharmed, Suffolk Police said.
