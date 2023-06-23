Crocheted Central Road sign in Leiston replaced by council
- Published
A crocheted road name sign which replaced one which went missing years ago has been replaced by a council.
Doris Long-Kubas, 67, made the sign for Central Road, where she lives in Leiston, Suffolk, following the formal sign's disappearance after a car knocked it off its post.
She said it had not been replaced for about four years, so spent two days creating her own design in wool.
East Suffolk Council confirmed a new official sign was installed on 19 June.
"The crocheted sign was delivered to the town hall for Doris to collect, as promised," a spokeswoman said,
Ms Long-Kubas said there had been "just two concrete posts left standing" after the crash which "always stuck out a bit like a sore thumb".
As a keen crafter, she said all her neighbours had thought her woollen version was "amazing".
"It made a few people smile when it was up and that's what it's all about.," she said.