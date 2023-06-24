Armed Forces Day celebrated on Suffolk post box topper
A keen crafter has celebrated Armed Forces Day by crocheting a post box topper as a tribute.
Bev Mayhew, 57, who lives in Harleston in Suffolk, spent almost three weeks crocheting the topper, featuring three figures representing the Royal Air Force, Army and the Royal Navy.
Her husband Steve served with the RAF for 12 years.
"I wanted to do this to highlight the importance of remembering [members of the Armed Forces]," she said.
"They should never be forgotten and I wanted to encourage people to support them."
She said the most enjoyable part of the process was seeing the topper on the post box.
"You stand back and think 'I made that', and it gives you quite a buzz," she added.
