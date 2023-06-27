Tyrone Mings swapped tops with Ipswich Town fan at Glastonbury
An Ipswich Town fan swapped tops with a former Blues player after meeting the footballer at Glastonbury.
Sean Edwards said he was about to watch Elton John's headline set on Sunday when he met Tyrone Mings in the crowd.
He said the England international asked if he was a Town fan as he was wearing the third kit, as first reported in the Ipswich Star.
After chatting about Town, they then swapped tops and Mr Edwards inherited Mings's multicoloured cardigan.
Mings posted an image of the exchange on his Instagram account.
The Bath-born defender, who now plays for Aston Villa, joined Ipswich from Chippenham Town in 2012 before he was signed by Bournemouth in 2015 for a reported £8m.
He joined Villa from Bournemouth, initially on loan, in January 2019.
Mings helped Villa win promotion back to the Premier League before signing a £20m permanent contract that July.
Off the football pitch, Mings has opened up about his own experience of homelessness and has made steps to tackle the issue, including backing the Prince of Wales's "Homewards" initiative.
He has become known for his generous gestures after wiping away his mum's debts, giving free tickets to hard-up fans, and paying for new shirts for supporters.
