Saxmundham community festival cancelled over lack of funding
An annual community festival has been cancelled due to a lack of funding.
Organisers of the Saxmundham Community Festival said this July's free-to-attend event failed to generate money from its normal funding streams.
The Suffolk event received a £6,000 grant from the National Lottery towards last year's festival.
"We are in a cost of living crisis, so we were concerned about our attendance," director Terry Barrow said.
"We weren't sure what our final figures were going to be, or our attendance."
Return hope
The community festival was run as a not-for-profit event, which offered a range of tribute acts, entertainment and activities.
Organisers said they hoped it would return next year if sponsorship could be secured.
Mike Wilson from the East Anglian Festival Network, said many events were struggling.
"All our suppliers have increased their costs and it costs an awful lot of money to put events on," he said.
