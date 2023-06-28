Bury St Edmunds: One-day 'flash flower' display unveiled
- Published
A one-day "flash flower" installation has been unveiled in a town.
The display has been placed around the Grade I listed Pillar of Salt structure in Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk.
A team of 12 flower growers from the Bury in Bloom team began the pop-up arrangement on Angel Hill at 05:00 BST, which will disappear at 16:00, as part of British Flowers Week.
The attraction will offer a chance for public viewing and a selfie bench for photos with the flowers.
"It's like a flowery flash dance," said Victoria Uff, from The Meadow Patch flower growers in Worlingworth near Framlingham, who is helping with the display.
"We are doing this because we are absolutely passionate about what we do,"
