Ipswich Cardinal Lofts have 17 safety defects, says freeholder
- Published
Residents of a nine-storey tower block evacuated for not complying with fire regulations have been informed of 17 issues that require fixing.
The defects at Cardinal Lofts on Ipswich waterfront were revealed to 80 flat owners by the freeholder, Grey GR.
They included a lack of external wall fire-breaks and non-compliant fire doors as well as no sprinkler system.
Ipswich Cladiators, which campaigns for residents, said it welcomed the company's transparency.
Residents have been living in temporary accommodation, paid for by the building's owner.
Defects identified by Grey GR also included:
- non-compliant combustible wooden balconies
- single access staircase to top three floors
- no smoke ventilation to basement
- water leaks: inadequate installed plumbing system and below ground drainage
Cladiators representative, Alex Dickin, said: "We appreciate the openness shown by Grey GR, in sharing a detailed infographic and pictures of ongoing intrusive surveys.
"All leaseholders of the 80 flats at Cardinal Lofts have been sold a faulty product.
"Each of the 17 faults identified by Grey GR, were present at the time of construction. We've been living through a near miss for the past 15 years."
In November, the top three floors of the building, on Foundry Lane next to DanceEast, were evacuated, but surveys revealed the entire building had a potential fire risk and the lower six floors were also evacuated in February.
A report in March also revealed the block was signed off by Ipswich Borough Council despite it not complying with building regulations at the time.
At the time the council said it would be inappropriate to comment.
Grey GR said previously it was "fully committed to remediating Cardinal Lofts and to return residents to safe homes".
Grey GR have been approached for any further comment about the 17 faults outlined.
The council told the BBC it had nothing further to add at this time.
Mr Dickin said he was told by Grey GR that temporary accommodation for Cardinal Loft residents had been block-booked until May 2024.
Ever since the Grenfell tower block fire tragedy in 2017, which claimed 72 lives, repairs have been required to multi-storey buildings over 11m (36ft) high, which feature unsafe cladding.
A fire safety report the following year identified a "minimal risk" at Cardinal Lofts on Foundry Lane.
But three years ago, the building, was identified as being covered with combustible materials in the cladding.
Another assessment in October 2020, said "combustible materials" on the outside "provide a route for fire to spread".
Ever since, the block has been deemed to be at risk and a "walking watch service" was provided at the flats.
