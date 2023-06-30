Suffolk student nurses training in new immersive building

Student nurse, Rihanna Pond 27, Rachel Adam 39, Indie Tegano 30 and Niamh Wyard 20Vikki Irwin/BBC
Student nurses said the building offered "invaluable" experiences
By Vikki Irwin
BBC News, in Ipswich

A new building has opened to help student nurses prepare for life on the wards.

The £13m University of Suffolk building, on Ipswich's waterfront campus, provides a variety of clinical settings, including a birthing suite.

The technology, beds, sounds and environment all simulate what students will see on the front line of the NHS, the university said.

One student said the experience was "invaluable".

Within the Health and Wellbeing building there are also physiotherapy spaces, two wards and a radiography suite.

Dr Paul Driscoll-Evans, pro vice chancellor at the University of Suffolk, said the "state of the art" environment would give students "a real resilience" for when they "go into clinical practice".

Vikki Irwin/BBC
A birthing suite has been recreated at the new building

The technology used by the students is the same in hospitals, the university said.

Rachel Adams, 39, a second year adult nursing student, said the immersive space was "invaluable".

She said: "It's about as true to life as you can get without being on an actual ward, because obviously the wards are busy environments and this sort of simulates that.

"We need to learn how to work around that background noise."

Vikki Irwin/BBC
Rachel Adams said the new site was "as true to life as you can get"

Niamh Wyard, 20, another second year nursing student, said the simulation wards were "very similar" to critical care wards she has had placements on.

Within the simulated wards, nurses have access to equipment including ECG machines, resus trolleys, oxygen and suction machines.

Dr Driscoll-Evans said there was a "significant need" for more staff in the health and social care system and the new building would help meet that need.

According to NHS England, the vacancy rate for registered nurses was 10.2% by 31 December, meaning there were more than 43,000 empty posts across the country.

Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk or get in touch via WhatsApp on 0800 169 1830

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.