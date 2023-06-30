Search for missing Suffolk sailor Duncan Lougee stood down as boat found
A search for a sailor who went missing while taking part in a single-handed sailing challenge has been stood down after his boat was found.
Duncan Lougee, from Ipswich, set sail from Plymouth as part of the Jester Challenge at midday on 18 June.
There had been no contact since his departure and he had been due to arrive in Baltimore, Ireland, on 22 June.
UK Marine and Coastguard Agency said he was not in his yacht when it was found off the coast of Cornwall on Thursday.
It said his fibreglass boat, the Minke, was found 70 miles (113km) north west off Trevose Head.
Mr Lougee was taking part in the single-handed sailing challenge with a plan to sail the route via the Isles of Scilly.
He was described as an "experienced yacht broker, boat builder and sailor" who had undertaken many miles of sailing.
They included single-handedly crossing the Atlantic Ocean and making three return trips from Plymouth to the Azores.
