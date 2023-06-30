Tour of Britain route through Suffolk revealed
Full details of the Suffolk route for the Tour of Britain have been revealed.
Cyclists will start and finish in Felixstowe on 7 September, which is day five of the cycling event.
The Tour, which attracts millions of viewers worldwide, will pass through towns such as Woodbridge, Stowmarket and Ipswich.
Organisers announced the route by projecting it on to landmarks included on the Tour, such as Orwell Bridge and Framlingham Castle.
Race director Mick Bennett said: "We now look forward to lighting up the county with some exciting racing from the world's best teams and riders in September."
It will be the first time the Tour of Britain has been in Suffolk since 2017.
The Tour starts in Greater Manchester on 3 September and finishes eight stages later in south Wales, on 10 September.
