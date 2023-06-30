Ipswich: Police at temporary housing unit after female body found

Police cars outside a temporary housing unit in IpswichBen Parker/BBC
Police cars were parked outside the temporary housing unit in Sidegate Lane on Friday

Police are investigating after a "female body" was found at a property in Ipswich.

Suffolk Constabulary was called to Sidegate Lane in the town at about 11:45 BST.

The force described it as a suspicious death and said officers remained at the scene while it established the circumstances.

Marked police cars could be seen parked outside the temporary housing unit in the road.

One resident living nearby told the BBC there were multiple ambulances, up to 10 police cars and officers in forensic uniform at the scene.

The police said no further details were "available at this stage" and Ipswich Borough Council, which operates the housing unit, declined to comment.

Ben Parker/BBC
A resident in the road said there were multiple ambulances at the scene earlier in the day

