Suffolk Police hold couple after body of girl, 2, found
- Published
Police have been given extra time to detain two people arrested on suspicion of murder after the body of a two-year-old girl was found at a property.
Suffolk Police said the toddler's remains were discovered at a temporary housing unit on Sidegate Lane, in Ipswich, at about 11:45 BST on Friday.
Police said a Bedfordshire man and a woman of no fixed abode, who are both 22, were arrested in Bury St Edmunds.
The pair were "known to the victim", a police spokesperson said.
They remain at Martlesham Police Investigation Centre and officers have until Monday evening to continue questioning them.
A post mortem examination is due to take place.
Supt Jane Topping said: "I understand this incident will have shocked and alarmed many people.
"Officers will continue to carry out reassurance patrols in the area over the coming days and we encourage members of the community to speak to us."
She said a police cordon remained in place and officers were continuing to establish the circumstances leading up to the child's death.
"At this stage we are not seeking any other suspects in connection with the incident," she said.
"However, we ask people not to speculate on social media as to the identity of the child or to the circumstances surrounding her death."
The force appealed for witnesses and anyone with information to come forward.
Ipswich Borough Council, which operates the housing unit, has declined to comment.
Follow East of England news on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Got a story? Email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk or WhatsApp on 0800 169 1830