Motorcyclist dies in Bromeswell three-vehicle collision
- Published
A man died and another man was seriously injured in a three-vehicle crash in Suffolk.
Police were called to a collision involving a car and two motorbikes on the A1152 Orford Road, Bromeswell, just after midday on Sunday.
A man in his 30s, riding a Triumph Daytona motorbike, died at the scene. The rider of a KTM motorbike, aged in his 50s, was injured.
The driver of a black Volkswagen T-ROC car was not hurt.
Suffolk Police said the crash happened between The Unruly Pig pub and Woodbridge Golf Club and the road was closed in both directions, between the golf club and School Lane, until about 18:50 BST.
The injured rider of the KTM Super Adventure motorbike was taken to Ipswich Hospital for treatment.
The force has called for anyone with information to come forward.
