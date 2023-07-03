Sudbury bakery shuts after owners involved in car crash
- Published
The owners of a family-run bakery have decided to close its doors, with the loss of about 30 jobs, after they were involved in a serious car crash.
Chris and Patrick Weston of Weston's Bakery in Sudbury, Suffolk, were injured on Friday, with Mr Weston remaining in hospital.
The family said it was the final straw as they had been battling rising costs and had to shut a branch in May.
"I feel we're both so lucky to be even breathing," said Mrs Weston.
"I feel we can't go on any more as we are.
"We're behind on bills because of ever increasing rising costs - the electricity bill is probably about £3,500 per month - and I think [we're] just finished."
Mr Weston, 76, sustained a broken wrist and ribs in the crash and will need extra care when he is discharged from hospital, which was a factor in the decision.
Daughter Liz Weston announced to staff on Friday that the Gaol Street bakery, which had been running for about seven years, would be closing the following day.
"It was a culmination of things and it really does feel like things have been conspiring against us for a while," said Ms Weston.
"We wanted to keep everybody's jobs, we wanted to keep the business going for the community - I wanted to keep it going for my mum because she has worked so hard.
"It's just devastating all round."
However, Ms Weston said the family had been "blown away" by the support from their staff and customers, after they shared news of the crash and the bakery's closure on social media.
"Now we've got to focus on getting mum and dad back to health," she said.