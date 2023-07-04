Woodbridge school to review uniform after hot weather protest
- Published
A school is to review its uniform policy after a boy wore a skirt to class in protest at not being allowed shorts during June's hot weather.
Boys at Farlingaye High School in Woodbridge, Suffolk, had been told they must wear trousers all year round.
Toby, 13, put on a skirt last month to show it was "time the uniform was looked at" and a petition was set up.
In a letter to parents, the head said the school would "actively" review its uniform at the start of next term.
Andrew Sievewright, who is leaving soon, said the school would also monitor weather forecasts for the rest of the year and make adjustments to uniform in the event of "extreme heat".
'Uniform is important'
"In the meantime, we would ask that all students manage within the existing uniform requirements," said Mr Sievewright.
"At Farlingaye, we believe that uniform is important because it helps to build a sense of community and reinforces the importance of equality within that community.
"We very much hope that all our families will work with us to ensure that our students engage positively with our uniform protocols as they develop over time."
Toby said he was pleased the school was going to undertake the review and hoped there would be more flexibility if the temperature rose again.
His mother, Sandy Page, said Toby and another boy, who set up the petition, had also asked to meet the new head, Peter Smith, to discuss the policy, "given there are nearly 1,000 signatures and a lot of interest".
The school confirmed Mr Smith would meet with the boys in September.
The petition asked for the school, which has about 2,000 pupils aged 11 to 18, to change its uniform rule after some Year 8 boys got into trouble for wearing shorts last month.
It said not allowing shorts "impacted focus in lessons" because they "could not concentrate due to the sweltering temperatures".
Follow East of England news on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Got a story? Email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk or WhatsApp us on 0800 169 1830