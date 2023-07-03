Ed Sheeran's Spinning Man demo fetches £8,000 at auction
An "ultra rare" demo CD made by Ed Sheeran when he was at school has sold for £8,000, an auction house has said.
The Spinning Man 14-track demo was recorded in the star's bedroom in Framlingham, Suffolk, during late 2004 and early 2005, when he was aged 13.
Stacey's Auctioneers, based in Rayleigh, Essex, said there were only 21 copies made, with the singer buying back 19 of them.
It was the first lot under the hammer in a specialist music sale.
The CD features songs that the chart-topper went on to re-record.
Sheeran, 32, has previously said he did not want anyone else to get hold of a copy of the demo.
The recording, which features a short biography and credits, was estimated to sell for between £5,000 and £8,000.
In 2020, a copy of Spinning Man fetched £50,000 under the hammer.
The seller has asked to remain anonymous, according to the auction house.