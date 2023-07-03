Ipswich murder case: Neighbours 'destroyed' by girl's death
Neighbours said they felt "destroyed" after the body of a two-year-old girl was found at a temporary housing unit in Ipswich, prompting a murder inquiry.
Suffolk Police said the toddler's remains were discovered at the site on Sidegate Lane on Friday morning.
A Bedfordshire man and a woman of no fixed address, who are both 22, remain in custody on suspicion of murder.
One resident at the unit told the BBC "everyone is just absolutely heartbroken".
The pair arrested were "known to the victim" and officers have until Monday night to question them, a police spokesperson said.
A mother, who lived at the site, said the girl's death had a devastating impact on other families and residents living there.
The woman, who did not want to be named, said: "Everyone is just absolutely heartbroken that it's so close to us... it's just destroyed us."
She said the discovery had brought "residents together", but added it was "very upsetting" and "unsettling".
"[It has been] absolutely horrific, everyone is having nightmares, no-one is sleeping," she said.
She believed people should be moved out of the temporary accommodation while the police presence continues.
"It's absolutely horrible for the children to come out here and see everything," she said.
"A lot of them are at an age where they do start to understand certain things, and a lot of adults and young children have got to witness this."
Ipswich Borough Council, which operates the accommodation, said they were unable to comment because of the ongoing investigation.
A post-mortem examination is due to take place and the area has been cordoned off.
People have been asked by the force not to speculate about the case online and have appealed for witnesses and anyone with information to come forward.
