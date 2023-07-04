Builders finish extension for Woodbridge man who had aneurysm
- Published
A man who had a brain aneurysm aged 17 is a step closer to returning home after an extension was built for him.
Luke Goold-Hannatt, now 21, from Woodbridge in Suffolk, suffered an arteriovenous malformation in January 2020.
He underwent life-saving surgery and has been left with disabilities that require constant care.
The charity Band of Builders built the extension for him and his live-in carer at his family's house.
Mr Goold-Hannatt said he would "never forget" what the charity had done for him.
"I just want to say thank you so much to every single person who helped to build me my new home - and how happy I am that I will be back with my family again," he said.
"I've missed them all so much."
Specialist equipment is to be installed in the two-bedroom extension in the next few weeks.
Once that has been fitted, Mr Goold-Hannatt will be able to return home and be back living with his family for the first time in more than three years.
That is due to happen by September.
Band of Builders operations director Tony Steel thanked the construction charity's corporate sponsors and the local community for their support.
"Everyone has been on a mission to get Luke home and back where he belongs - with his family," he said.
Trainee bricklayer Mr Goold-Hannatt's chances of survival were not good before he had the operation at Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge to release the pressure to his brain.His mum said he was now able to move one leg and one of his arms, and although he cannot speak, he communicates by blinking and raising his eyebrows, as well as using an alphabet chart to spell out words.
He has received specialist round-the-clock care at Sue Ryder Neurological Care Centre at Chantry Park in Ipswich since January last year.
Follow East of England news on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Got a story? Email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk or WhatsApp us on 0800 169 1830