Ipswich murder case: Police continue to question pair over death of girl
- Published
Police have been given extra time to question two people after the body of a two-year-old girl was found, prompting a murder inquiry.
Suffolk Police said her remains were discovered at a temporary housing unit in Sidegate Lane, Ipswich, on Friday.
A Bedfordshire man and a woman of no fixed address, both aged 22 and "known to the victim", remain in custody on suspicion of murder.
The force has until Wednesday to hold the them.
A post-mortem examination is due to take place later and the area remains cordoned off, it said.
Ipswich Borough Council, which operates the accommodation, said they were unable to comment because of the ongoing investigation.
A mother, who lived at the site, said the girl's death had a devastating impact on other families and residents.
The woman, who did not want to be named, said: "Everyone is just absolutely heartbroken that it's so close to us... it's just destroyed us."
She said the discovery had brought "residents together", but added it was "very upsetting" and "unsettling".
"[It has been] absolutely horrific, everyone is having nightmares, no-one is sleeping," she said.
People have been asked by the force not to speculate about the case online and said it was an "isolated incident".
It said police patrols have been taking place in the area and appealed for anyone with information to come forward.
