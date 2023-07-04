Suffolk motorcyclists urged to 'ride to arrive home' after deaths
Motorcyclists are being urged to "ride to arrive home" after three bikers died on Suffolk's roads within one week.
A man in his 30s died after a crash on the A1152 Orford Road, Bromeswell, just after midday on Sunday.
On Saturday, a man in his 40s died in a collision on the B1078 in Campsea Ashe. A third motorcyclist, in his 50s, died in a crash near Leiston on 27 June.
Suffolk Police Insp Gary Miller said driver or rider error was the "common theme" in the crashes.
He said his thoughts were with the families of those who died.
"You are so vulnerable on a motorcycle, you just don't have that protection... as you do in a car," he said.
"That's why you've got to be thinking all the time, 'what if, what if, what if'."
Rural county
Mr Miller said he would urge motorcyclists to "take a step back and make sure you can see clearly".
"I know the adrenaline rush you get but it's not worth it. I would appeal to motorcyclists to drive, ride to arrive home at the end of it."
He added: "We are a rural county, we do have smaller roads, some of them just aren't conducive to riding at the national speed limit.
"You look at some of them and they are 60mph roads, but you cannot get anywhere near that speed.
"You need to be riding or driving at an appropriate speed for the road."
