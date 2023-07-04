East Bergholt Tennis Club named Lawn Tennis Association's top club
A tennis club that was on the brink of folding three years ago but now has 300 members has been recognised nationally.
East Bergholt Tennis Club in Suffolk has been named the Lawn Tennis Association's (LTA) National Club of the Year.
The club, which at one point had just 12 members, set up its own coaching lessons and has seen its membership increase after the Covid pandemic.
Head coach Matt Watson said the award was a "special moment" for the club.
"We're very proud of what we have achieved and I have no doubt the club will continue to grow and go from strength to strength," he said.
The club put its success down to an "army of amazing volunteers".
Its three courts have been resurfaced, with support from the parish council, and new floodlights have been installed.
Club chairman Paul Cansdale said: "This award is a testament to the hard work of all those who are involved with our tennis club."
The annual LTA Tennis Awards highlight the achievements and contributions of people in tennis across Britain.
East Bergholt saw off competition from The Park Tennis Club in Nottingham and Tavistock Tennis Club in Devon to take the title at a ceremony in London.
