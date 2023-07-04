Ipswich toddler death: Man and woman charged with murdering girl, 2
A man and woman have been charged with murder following the death of a two-year-old girl.
The body was found by police at a temporary housing unit in Sidegate Lane, Ipswich, at about 11:45 BST on Friday.
Suffolk Constabulary said officers arrested two people in Bury St Edmunds in the early hours of Saturday.
Scott Jeff and Chelsea Gleason-Mitchell are now due to appear at Ipswich Magistrates' Court on Wednesday.
The force said that the pair - both aged 22 and of no fixed address but previously from Bedfordshire - were known to the victim.
Further tests were required as part of the post-mortem examination, officers said.
Suffolk Constabulary also said a mandatory referral had been made to the Independent Office for Police Conduct because of previous police contact with the deceased "elsewhere".
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.
