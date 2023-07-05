Campsea Ashe: Motorcyclist killed in B1078 crash named

Emergency services were called to the B1078 in Campsea Ashe on Saturday morning

A motorcyclist who died in a crash on a rural road has been named by police.

Chris Ward, aged in his 40s, was killed on the B1078, in Campsea Ashe near Woodbridge, at about 11:00 BST on Saturday.

The East of England Ambulance Service and the Air Ambulance also attended, but Mr Ward, from the Woodbridge area, died at the scene. No other vehicles were involved, Suffolk Police said.

The force has called for anyone with information to come forward.

Mr Ward's family said they would like to thank all the members of public who stopped at the scene to help and all the emergency services that attended.

