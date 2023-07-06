Ipswich's flooded St Francis Tower out of action for three weeks
- Published
Residents of a 17-storey tower block evacuated after flooding have been told they must stay away for a further three weeks.
St Francis Tower occupants in Ipswich were offered temporary accommodation after homes were flood at the weekend.
The managing agent told residents the flood appeared to have happened after a man deliberately damaged communal pipework.
Suffolk Police said it was investigating.
The tower block was already undergoing work and had been wrapped in plastic sheeting for several years to allow the replacement of unsafe cladding, identified after the Grenfell fire disaster.
Residents were informed by email of the latest developments by Pauline Scott Property Management, on behalf of Block Management and Ipswich Borough Council.
"To all tenants that are currently in arranged accommodation, we can confirm that this has now been extended for a further three weeks - there is no further action required from you at present," the message read.
It also said that only 63 of the 116 flats' occupants, had registered with the council's housing team, and urged others to do so to access alternative accommodation for the next three weeks.
Rand Moore, who has been put up in a hotel, had hoped he would be able to return home on Wednesday.
He now had little faith in being back in his flat by the end of the month.
"Knowing the construction trade and what has happened to everyone at Cardinal Lofts, I don't believe this is going to be sorted anytime soon," he said.
Residents' group, Ipswich Cladiators, said: "We don't know the reasons behind vandalism to the water pipe serving the sprinkler system.
"However, we have raised concerns over the mental health impact of living on a building site for a prolonged period of time.
"The residents at St Francis Tower have lived through a nightmare for the past two years."
Following the "significant flooding" Ipswich Borough Council said: "The council has supported displaced residents by securing temporary accommodation, allowing the building owner and their insurers time to fully assess the situation and determine next steps."
Pauline Scott Property Management said the loss adjusters were due to visit the block on Thursday.
The management company has been asked to approach its clients for further comment.