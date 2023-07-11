Drummer Nandi Bushell to open Ipswich music school
A teen drumming prodigy is opening a music school with her family hoping her home town "may become the birthplace of a new musical revolution".
Nandi Bushell, from Ipswich, has guested with the Foo Fighters, been featured in a children's book and has millions of social media followers.
The 13-year-old will open Stairway Music School in September, ahead of her 28-day arena tour with child choirs.
"Friends, fun and performing on stage," will be its main goals, said Nandi.
"I really want my students to be inspired to start learning an instrument and to know the journey is really exciting.
"It can take them places they never thought they were going to go to."
Based at Burlington Baptist Church, on London Road, on Thursdays, the school will have groups for different ages and abilities - ranging from seven-year-olds to adults.
Two-hour sessions will be divided into lessons in either drums, guitar, bass, keyboards or vocals before members come together to perform on stage.
Nandi's parents, along with the family of her drumming tutor Ashley Howard, have launched the venture.
Her father John said he had taken Nandi to pub jams since she was seven, but felt there were few local opportunities for aspiring musicians to learn an instrument and practise as a band.
He said he had also been inspired by his daughter previously getting a West End music workshop place and thought the model could work locally.
"The jam night has been critical to her success as a musician - it meant she had no fear of getting on stage," said Mr Bushell.
Mr Bushell said music lessons could be expensive and the team wanted to keep them affordable, while manufacturers had also donated instruments and materials.
The South African-born schoolgirl, who moved to Ipswich aged two, has established her reputation by playing with the Foo Fighters, including at Wembley Stadium last year, and with Lenny Kravitz at the O2.
She also appeared in Cinderella the movie, with Camila Cabello and Billy Porter.
In an echo of these milestones, the multi-instrumentalist will be returning to the O2 and playing at Wembley Arena during her special guest slot on next year's Young Voices tour, featuring up to 8,000 children singing in a choir nightly.
Nandi's brother Thomas, 10, performed at a recent show, before she was asked to join "out of the blue".
To crown the moment, Nandi's drums were hauled to the top of the O2.
"I could see all the landmarks of London and it was so fun having my own solo on top of the O2, but really scary and nerve-wracking as well," she said.