Ipswich: Dead toddler named as mum and man face murder charge
- Published
The mother of a two-year-old girl and a man have appeared in court charged with murdering the toddler.
Isabella Rose Wheildon was found dead at a temporary housing unit in Sidegate Lane, Ipswich, on 30 June.
Chelsea Gleason-Mitchell and Scott Jeff, both 22, appeared at Ipswich Crown Court on Wednesday.
The pair, of no fixed address, but previously from Bedfordshire, were remanded in custody until 9 October by the court.
An initial post-mortem examination had been carried out on Isabella's body but further tests were required, the court heard.
The court was told Isabella died sometime between 26 and 30 June.
A referral has been made to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) regarding previous contact Norfolk Police has had with the girl.
An IOPC spokesperson said: "We have received a mandatory referral from Norfolk Police regarding contact officers had with the deceased in the weeks prior to her death.
"We are currently assessing the referral to determine whether further action may be required from us."
Follow East of England news on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Got a story? Email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk or WhatsApp on 0800 169 1830