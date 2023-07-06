Lowestoft town improvements to include fountains
Plans for the reinvigoration of a seafront will benefit residents and attract more visitors, a council said.
Designs for Lowestoft's seafront, with improvements to Royal Plain, Royal Green and the South Quay Wharf areas will be carried out, pending planning approval.
The first phase will include the installation of new fountains.
East Suffolk Council said residents will be able to view the designs at East Point Pavilion on Thursday.
Toby Hammond, East Suffolk's cabinet member for economic development and transport said: "The improvements at Royal Plain, as well as the planned redevelopment at Jubilee Parade, will create a seafront for local communities to be proud of and encourage even more visitors to come and enjoy the area."
Wayne Hemingway, founder of HemingwayDesign worked with the council on the designs.
He said: "As Lowestoft's seafront renaissance continues and more people visit the seafront, having a revitalised northern entry point to the town's grand South Beach promenade and magnificent beaches is vital.
"The community have missed the fountains and the new feature will be a major attraction in its own right."
Due for completion by May 2024, the improvements to the Royal Plain area will complement the repurposed East Point Pavilion, the new Eastern Edge beach huts and the recently refurbished beach huts near to the Claremont Pier.
The Seafront Vison project is one of five regeneration projects which received £24.9m from the government's extended Towns Fund last year.
Additionally, East Suffolk Council was awarded £4.3m through its Levelling Up Fund earlier this year to support the works at Jubilee Parade.
The parade development will include a two-storey cafe, concession units, public toilets, a Changing Places facility, and improvements to the surrounding seafront area.
