Caroline Page: Woodbridge councillor whose long Covid diagnosis was cancer dies
A woman whose long Covid diagnosis turned out to be cancer has died.
Caroline Page, from Woodbridge, Suffolk, was a Liberal Democrat county councillor on Suffolk County Council.
She had felt unwell after contracting Covid-19 in late 2020 and was diagnosed with lung cancer in 2022.
County council chairman, Keith Robinson, said she had "remained committed to ensuring Woodbridge and its residents were looked after" despite her health challenges.
Ms Page was elected to the council in 2008 and had held many positions, including being the spokesperson for Women, Disabilities and Adult Care, Highways and Transport and Deputy Leader for the Liberal Democrat, Green and Independent Group.
She had been vice-chair of the Education Transport Appeals Committee since 2010.
After her death on Wednesday night, Mr Robinson said she was a "well-respected, hardworking woman and dedicated county councillor".
"Caroline's unwavering enthusiasm and relentless passion for serving her residents saw her achieve a great deal during her time in office, not only for those living and working in Woodbridge, but those across Suffolk through her wider responsibilities at the county council," he said.
"[She] served on many council committees - dedicating her time to scrutinising council activity, shaping policies and ultimately helping to improve services to all Suffolk residents.
"Despite Caroline's health challenges in recent years, she committed everything she had to ensuring Woodbridge and its residents were looked after and championed.
"Caroline also made sure she continued to make us smile in recent months through her regular Twitter updates, sharing her photos, videos and wit.
"Our thoughts and sympathies are with her family and friends at this sad time."
Councillor Andrew Stringer, leader of the Green, Liberal Democrat and Independent Group, said she was a "true force of nature, a tireless campaigner and a brilliant councillor".
"From cleaning up rivers, to championing woman's equality, Caroline set the bar for what a councillor should aspire to be - always putting her community first.
"For those that had the pleasure to work alongside her, we are proud to call her a friend."
Ms Page had been referred to a long Covid service and attended virtual sessions by early 2021.
She went to her GP with symptoms of breathlessness and fatigue at the beginning of 2022 and had tests on her lungs. She was diagnosed with cancer last August.
