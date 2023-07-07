Calls for Ixworth bridge repairs to be brought forward
- Published
A bridge in Suffolk used by pedestrians and horse riders faces imminent collapse unless it is repaired, a parish council has said.
Hempyard Bridge, in Ixworth near Bury St Edmunds, has been crumbling for years, Ixworth Parish Council said.
Suffolk County Council, which is responsible for repairs, said it planned to carry out work next year.
It said it would monitor the condition of the bridge but would welcome feedback from the local community.
"Hempyard Bridge in Ixworth is being regularly inspected to ensure it can continue to be used by pedestrians, ahead of major bridge maintenance, which is due to be completed in 2024," it added.
However, Ben Lord, chairman of Ixworth Parish Council, said delaying repairs until 2024 "was not good enough".
"The bridge is historic, it's been there hundreds of years and it needs to be treated with respect," he said.
The bridge is believed to date back to the 16th Century and, according to Mr Lord, was part of a circular walk used by many people, and originally part of Ixworth Abbey.
Roger Spiller, chair of Green Ixworth, said the bridge had been repaired on more than one occasion but now was "in desperate need".
"We fear it will collapse without repair in the next few months," he said.
"A wooden structure was erected in 2017 to make it safe for pedestrians and equestrian traffic, but the river gets so low that most of the time equestrian users just go through the river."
Mr Lord said mortar and bricks had been worn away with a severe crack in one of the posts.
"We know this is dangerous," he said.
On Monday, the area's MP Matt Hancock visited the bridge.
Writing on Facebook, he said: "Due to the urgency of the situation, I am engaging with people at local and national levels to tackle this issue."
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk