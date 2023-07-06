Pilot airlifted to hospital after plane crash near Halesworth

Heveningham Hall in distanceAdrian S Pye/Geograph
The crash at Heveningham Hall is believed to have happened as the pilot was trying to land

A pilot has been airlifted to hospital after a light aircraft crashed in the grounds of a stately home.

The emergency services were called to Heveningham Hall, near Halesworth, Suffolk, at about 17:15 BST.

Police said it was believed the man, who suffered serious injuries, was trying to land at the time of the crash. No-one else was on board.

An area of Heveningham Hall has been cordoned off and the Air Accidents Investigation Branch has been informed.

