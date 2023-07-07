Heveningham plane crash pilot's injuries not life-threatening - police

The scene at Heveningham Hall, SuffolkGuy Campbell/BBC
The crash at Heveningham Hall was believed to have happened while the pilot was trying to land

A pilot airlifted to hospital after a light aircraft crashed in the grounds of a stately home has serious but not life-threatening or life-changing injuries, police said.

The crash happened at Heveningham Hall, near Halesworth, Suffolk, at about 17:15 BST on Thursday.

Police said it was believed the man was trying to land at the time it crashed.

The Heveningham Concours, an annual car and aeroplane show, is due to take place at the grounds this weekend.

Guy Campbell/BBC
No-one else was injured in the crash, Suffolk Police said, adding it had been reported to the Air Accidents Investigation Branch.

