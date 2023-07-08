Diane Jones murder: Only named suspect dies in France
- Published
Police investigating the murder of a 35-year-old woman said they had no other named suspects in the case following the death of her husband.
Diane Jones was last seen alive with her husband Dr Robert Jones when they left their local pub in Coggeshall, Essex, in July 1983.
Her body was found three months later on the A1093 road at Martlesham, Suffolk.
Dr Jones, the only named suspect in the case, died in France earlier this year.
Although Suffolk Police has not received formal confirmation of Dr Jones's death because he was not resident in the UK at the time of his passing, the force said it had been confirmed by "various sources".
The force told the BBC that Dr Jones was the only suspect ever arrested in the case and confirmed there were no other named suspects.
Mrs Jones and her husband had gone to the Woolpack pub and left at about 23:00 BST on 23 July 1983.
Police said the couple drove home and Mrs Jones was last seen at the front gate to their house after she got out of the car while Dr Jones parked it.
She was not reported missing by Dr Jones until nine days later. Essex Police investigated her disappearance.
Then, on 22 October 1983, the decomposing body of Mrs Jones was found in a copse next to the A1093.
She died of a fractured skull and was pregnant.
A joint Essex and Suffolk police murder investigation was opened.
Despite Dr Jones being arrested and a search of his car being carried out, no charges were ever brought against him.
A spokesperson for Suffolk Constabulary said: "The murder of Diane Jones remains an unsolved case and we are still keen to hear from anyone who may have information that can assist as to the circumstances to her death."
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk