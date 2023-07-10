Herb factory fire in Eye, Suffolk, tackled by 18 crews overnight
- Published
About 18 fire crews from two counties spent the night tackling a herb factory fire.
It started at the Camstar Herbs factory in Langton Green, near Eye in Suffolk, at about 20:50 BST on Sunday.
Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service, assisted by crews from Norfolk, managed to extinguish it shortly before 01:00, but remained through the night to check for hotspots.
An investigation into the cause of the fire was due to take place.
