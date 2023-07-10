Ipswich Borough Council unveils plans to improve town
Ipswich Borough Council has unveiled a plan which it says will create a "thriving" town centre.
The vision includes building new homes, being carbon neutral by 2030 and tackling inequality.
Labour councillor and leader of the council Neil MacDonald said it "reflects our commitment to building a thriving Ipswich that leaves no one behind".
The plans will be debated at a council meeting on 26 July.
The schemes were announced in the council's draft corporate strategy, which it said was "aimed at fostering a prosperous and sustainable future".
In the strategy the council said it hopes to make the town centre the heart of the community and a place "everyone can feel safe and welcome".
Housing needs are to be met by building new council homes and attracting home builders to the area, the council said.
It also said it wants to work alongside other agencies and the community to "tackle inequalities", improve health and access to parks, culture sport and local facilities.
The strategy also promises to create a "financially sustainable" authority that is transparent and meets residents needs.
Mr MacDonald said: "We believe that by working together with our communities, local businesses and partners, we can achieve sustainable growth, improve the quality of life for all residents and create a town that we can all be proud of."
