Benedict Cumberbatch: Sherlock actor's ice cream delight in Woodbridge
The owner of an ice cream shop hopes Marvel actor Benedict Cumberbatch will sprinkle a little stardust after photos of his visit became an online hit.
Ugur Vatar was amazed when the Sherlock star came into The Creamery and Deli in Woodbridge, Suffolk with his family.
The businessman spent about 30 minutes chatting with "nice guy" Cumberbatch about tough trading conditions.
"It was him who said 'come on, let's have a photo', with the idea it would help," Mr Vatar said.
"I was gobsmacked, we chatted for about half an hour and, would you believe it, not one passer-by noticed him."
It is believed the Dr Strange actor was staying locally with his extended family, including his wife and children, when he popped into the Market Hill ice cream parlour.
With a star in his midst, Mr Vatar seized the chance to get the A-lister's take on his wacky flavours, including black garlic and charcoal and peach and jalapeno.
"He said 'you're crazy man, how do you even come up with this?' He absolutely loved it," he added.
"He was so interesting, in that he was interested in you.
"He said 'this is the best ice cream I've ever tasted, I'm not pulling your leg, but using stronger wording.
"I explained I just use local milk from Bungay, we've been making it for generations, I work seven days a week."
Down to earth
Mr Vatar revealed his shop had just had a "disastrous" week, taking what he would expect in the slow winter months, while facing soaring energy costs.
"He said 'I feel so sorry for you'. He was so down to earth - I've met a few celebrities here, but none like him, this was totally unexpected.
"We were chatting for so long he was practically dragged away by his wife."
While Cumberbatch is not on social media, his adoring fans have shared Mr Vatar's photos of the star's visit after he posted them on Facebook.
"It's been shared so thousands of times and I've had messages from Japan - it's crazy," he added.
He said he believed he had made a new friend, as he had seen Cumberbatch since and the actor's family members had already returned to buy ice cream.
"I heard a car beeping the next day, and I looked up and at was him, driving past, giving me a wave."
