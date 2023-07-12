RNLI Aldeburgh lifeboat changes condemned by Therese Coffey MP
An MP has condemned a decision by the RNLI to "downgrade" lifeboat facilities at one of its stations in Suffolk.
Aldeburgh is to lose its Mersey-class all-weather lifeboat in favour of a smaller, inflatable Atlantic 85 vessel, the rescue charity said.
Therese Coffey, Conservative MP for Suffolk Coastal, described the change as "a disgraceful outcome".
The RNLI claimed the replacement would be "the correct lifeboat configuration for this stretch of water".
The charity said the current Mersey at Aldeburgh had been out of service 83 times in the last 10 years, and that only three call-outs a year required the larger lifeboat.
The current Atlantic 85 lifeboat at Happisburgh in Norfolk would also be taken out of service, with the station retaining its D Class inshore vessel only, the RNLI said.
Coastal erosion at Happisburgh also made its Atlantic 85 "unsafe and unpredictable for crew to launch and recover".
The decisions were made after "an evidence-based process" involving both lifeboat stations and were approved by RNLI trustees, the charity said.
Both stations would "receive investment, support, and training" to improve the services, it added.
Ms Coffey, whose constituency covers the coast from Felixstowe to Benacre Broad, told the BBC she would call for an investigation into the vessel downgrade at Aldeburgh and she cited the station receiving a £2.4m bequest.
"The people of Aldeburgh are generous," she said.
"Over £2m was given to the RNLI to be focused on Aldeburgh. There was funding available and yet the RNLI has decided to downgrade the facility.
"It is that lack of trust in the community - all of this has been done behind closed doors.
"I really worry about what impact that will have on how the community responds to the RNLI in the future."
Amber French, the RNLI's area lifesaving manager for both Aldeburgh and Happisburgh, said the all-weather lifeboat at Aldeburgh would "soon reach the end of its operational service"."Meanwhile, Happisburgh lifeboat station is facing severe challenges caused by worsening coastal erosion which has left its volunteers facing difficulties to safely launch their lifeboats," she added.
"This issue has been compounded by a shortage of qualified crew.
"As sea use around the coast changes, we must ensure that we have the most appropriate lifeboats in place which will save the greatest number of lives in the most effective way."
Chris Halder, lifeboat operations manager at Aldeburgh, said: "The crew are disappointed and sad to see the end of the all-weather lifeboat era.
"We've got a really committed and enthusiastic crew who we want to continue saving lives at sea and we need visitors and supporters to maintain their backing of the station."