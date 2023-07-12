Search continues for man missing since boat sank in the Broads
The emergency services are continuing to search for a man who disappeared after a boat sank on the Broads.
They were first called to the River Waveney, downstream from Beccles, at about 21:40 BST on Monday.
Four people got out of the water near Barnby and were treated at the scene, but a man in his 30s remained missing.
Suffolk Police said HM Coastguard completed its searches on Tuesday, but the Norfolk Police Marine Team was now searching the river.
The search began after reports of the sinking of a boat with five people on board, according to the Maritime and Coastguard Agency.
Fire and rescue crews, the Hemsby Lifeboat, Suffolk Police and rangers from the Broads Authority were all involved in the initial search.
It was initially called off in the early hours of Tuesday, but resumed later in the day.
Suffolk Police said officers were continuing their inquiries and also consulting with other policing partners over what specialist assistance they might be able to provide.
